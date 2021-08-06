ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESE stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

