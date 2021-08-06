Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $134.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

