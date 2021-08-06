Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.