Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.48

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 7665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

