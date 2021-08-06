Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.47. 201,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,576. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

