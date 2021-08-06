Essex Savings Bank Has $5.78 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.93. 123,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.30.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

