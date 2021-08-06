Essex Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,253,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.57. 49,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.48 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

