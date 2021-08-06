Essex Savings Bank Purchases 170 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.33. 18,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $544.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

