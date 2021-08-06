Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.22.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $181.75. 152,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

