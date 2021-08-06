Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

