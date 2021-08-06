Eukles Asset Management Invests $86,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

AWK stock opened at $179.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

