Eukles Asset Management Makes New $198,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $148.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

