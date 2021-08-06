Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERFSF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of ERFSF stock traded up $15.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

