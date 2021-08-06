Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,718. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

