Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

