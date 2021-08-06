Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.