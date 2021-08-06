ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.95

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.94. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.