Exosis (EXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $18,071.90 and $3.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,814.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.97 or 0.06813691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.30 or 0.01328697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00355072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00127030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00644753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00348524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00299806 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

