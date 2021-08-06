eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. eXp World has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.15 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at $949,485,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,700 shares of company stock worth $9,014,290. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

