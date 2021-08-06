Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $170.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.39.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.69. 252,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,560. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

