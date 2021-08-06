Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 57,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

