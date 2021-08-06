Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,898. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

