Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $62.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

