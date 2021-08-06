EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $331.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.