Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.17. 520,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

