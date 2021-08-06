Falcon Minerals Co. (FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 8th

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

