Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

