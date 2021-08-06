Farmland Partners Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 60.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

