Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 224,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,490. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

