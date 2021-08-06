Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 219,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,490. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

