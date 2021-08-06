Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1238239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

The stock has a market cap of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. Analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

