Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

FRT stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

