Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Raised to GBX 550

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

LON FXPO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 435 ($5.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,094. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

