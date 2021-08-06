Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Issues Earnings Results

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.56. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

