Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

