Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 1,800 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $1,060,248.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44.

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

