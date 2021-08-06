Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($50.63). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($50.50), with a volume of 5,102 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,865.10.

Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.