Financial Comparison: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) vs. FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talos Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.20%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.50 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -9.72 FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.04 -$3.26 million N/A N/A

FieldPoint Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talos Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

