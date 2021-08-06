Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 46,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,274 call options.

In other Fintech Acquisition Corp. V news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $103,402.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCV opened at $10.46 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

