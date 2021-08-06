FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $737.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00057745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.79 or 0.00899379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042470 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.