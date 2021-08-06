First Busey Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

