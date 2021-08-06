First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($30.51). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 12,731 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £650.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

