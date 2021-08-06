First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($30.51). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($29.85), with a volume of 12,731 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £650.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

