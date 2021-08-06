First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider Sells $122,600.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,102. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%. Research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Foundation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

