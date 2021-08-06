First Interstate Bank Buys Shares of 13,923 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,343 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

