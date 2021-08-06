First Interstate Bank Invests $72.78 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 169,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,782,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $444.31. 255,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

