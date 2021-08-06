First Interstate Bank Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,958,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

