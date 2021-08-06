First Interstate Bank Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.61. 55,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.34 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

