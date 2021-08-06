First Interstate Bank Takes $366,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $617,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 39,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.39. 2,101,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,772,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

