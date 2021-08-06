First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 598,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 821,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

