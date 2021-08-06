First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

